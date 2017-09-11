Aside from the Mi Mix 2, we were expecting for Xiaomi to unveil a new Mi Note device. True enough, the Chinese OEM has just introduced the Mi Note 3 as a follow-up to the Mi Note 2. This is another mid-range smartphone that packs almost premium specs. It can’t rival the Galaxy Note 8 directly but it can be a cheaper alternative to the South Korean tech giant’s expensive phablet. The features are lower but good enough to use for work and productivity.

The new Mi Note 3 sports a Snapdragon 660 processor, 6GB RAM, and 64GB or 128GB onboard storage. The phone will be ready in several variants. There will be a 6GB RAM with 64GB storage in Black for only RMB 2,499 which is around $383. The 6GB RAM with 128GB model is RMB 2,899 ($444). Last but definitely not the least, the 6GB RAM with 128GB onboard storage is RMB 2,999 which is about $460 when converted.

Other specs of the smartphone include a 5.5-inch display screen with a special reading mode, 4-side curved glass, 3500mAh battery, NFC, infrared, stereo speakers, USB Type-C port, fingerprint scanner, and a facial recognition feature for unlocking. Making this a possible best seller is the selfie camera plus the Adaptable AI Beautify feature that will give a more realistic beautify effect according to Xiaomi.

SOURCE: Mi, MIUI