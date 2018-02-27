Xiaomi is about to release a new Mi Mix smartphone. The follow-up to the Mi Mix 2 is believed to be the Mi Mix 2S according to some firmware files and a hands-on video. Insiders are saying it may use iPhone X style gestures. We’ve only got some details but now we’re hearing the device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. The phone will be officially unveiled on March 27 and we have a feeling it’s almost ready as it’s presently making the rounds in some benchmarks.

The Xiaomi device is being promoted with a ‘273741’ number. This is said to be the phone’s score on AnTuTu. It’s quite high for a benchmark score so Xiaomi wants to highlight it. The Mi Mix 2S is also expected to be at least teased at the MWC 2018 before its March debut.

The upcoming smartphone comes equipped with a 5.99-inch screen, Full HD+ display, 18:9 aspect ratio, 8GB RAM, 256GB onboard storage, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset. It runs on Android 8.0 Oreo OS out of the box.

March 27 is still a month from today so expect more rumors, speculations, and leaks will be published. We don’t think the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S will be different and far from the Mi Mix 2. This is the next-gen premium flagship from the brand that used to be the top OEM in China.

