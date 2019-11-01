Xiaomi is preparing well for its next product offering. Aside from the Xiaomi Watch running MIUI, the Chinese OEM also has the Mi CC9 Pro. The new phone has been mentioned several times with the most notable as its having a 108MP camera. The Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro may also be known as the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 so we can’t really wait for the official launch. It’s happening very soon as several teasers of the phone have just appeared on Weibo.

The Xiaomi CC9 Pro may also be available in Aqua Green color and Ice or Snow Aurora as per a pair of posters on Weibo. The phone is also said to come powered by a large 5260mAh battery which makes it a powerful and almost premium device.

Other specs of the phone include a 30W super-fast charging support that can fully charge the phone’s battery within 65 minutes and 58% in 30 minutes. When it comes to the imaging department, the Mi CC9 Pro will have a 1.5cm super microlens, 14bit super night mode, night mode, and enhanced zoom features as part of a Penta-camera system headlined by the 108MP shooter plus 8MP + 12MP + 20MP cameras. Special features also include Touch to focus, Auto Flash, Face Detection, 5x optical zoom, and 50x digital zoom.

Check out camera samples below:

Watch the zoom demo video:

The Android 9 Pie-powered Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro runs on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB onboard storage. It will feature an AMOLED screen with 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and the standard connectivity features–WiFi, GPS, and Bluetooth.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro is expected to launch this coming November 5, 2019 in China first, then India. Aside from the Green and White color options, there may be Red and Black versions as well. Price could start at Rs 25,990 ($387) in India.