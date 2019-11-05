The Xiaomi CC line is getting a new addition in the form of the Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition. The phone has been announced today but DxOMark is fast in reviewing new devices. It can be assumed the review team has received the unit earlier. Several teasers have surfaced online and we were told the smartphone could also be known as the Xiaomi Mi Note 10. It was also teased with a 108MP camera. Just over the weekend, more teasers surfaced on Weibo with major details.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition is a premium flagship Android smartphone from the Chinese OEM. It may no longer be the top mobile company in China but it now has an edge over Huawei. The latter is no longer free to use the Android platform.

To review, the Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro comes equipped with a large 6.47-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution, and a 5260mAh battery. The center of attention is the penta-camera system that includes a 108MP Quad-Bayer sensor which produces a 27MP image output. It’s followed buy a 12MP short telephoto cam + 8MP long telephoto lens, 20MP Ultra-wide shooter, and an f/2.4 lens. There two flashes that work on soft light and hard light.

The phone is now tied with the Huawei Mate 30 Pro on DxOMark with a high score of 121. It reached 130 for Mobile Photo and 102 on Video.

The camera setup offers a strong zoom performance as made possible by the pair of telephoto cameras. Autofocus performance is so far consistent, accurate, and fast. There is good texture versus noise tradeoff while bokeh and depth estimation are generally good.

Night shots show natural skin tones because of the to the soft flash. You will notice good detail preservation and low distortion on the wide-angle shots. When it comes to video recording, the video shows good detail in most conditions especially when noise is well-controlled, good autofocus performance, and good exposure and exposure adaptation to changing light levels. Videos show generally pleasing colors.

There are some drawbacks, of course, like limited dynamic range compared to other phones, some purple casts in skies, and the loss of sharpness towards the edges of photos. Videos judder when panning while some frame drops. Sometimes visible is color fringing.