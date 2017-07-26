Joining the ranks of Google Home and the Amazon Echo, here’s Xiaomi with the new Mi AI Speaker. Apart from the new MIUI 9 and the Mi 5X, the Taiwanese tech giant also launched a new smart speaker than can very well rival the other models available in the market. We know those from Google and Amazon aren’t the only ones but they are undoubtedly the most popular.

The Mi AI Speaker will roll out in China as an all-around helper. It will be useful for your everyday activities like playing music, controlling home appliances, taking down notes, setting alarms, and asking for different information. Feel free to ask the Mi AI all about the traffic condition, weather report, news, or translation of certain phrases.

The Mi Ai speaker offers premium sound quality as made possible by the 360° sound field and six microphones. There’s a 16 million color ring, voice control, and echo cancellation for audio beamforming. Xiaomi offers access to a huge library of online music, content, children’s stories, fiction comic, and even radio stations.

The device is “smart” but you can still train it to be smarter. You can integrate it with your Mi smartphone via a special app. Price of the Xiaomi Mi AI Speaker is 299 Yuan which is only $44. Now that is one really cheap smart speaker.

