The Xiaomi Mi A2 already needs a follow-up. We trust the Chinese OEM to come up with one and it seems the Xiaomi Mi A3 is almost ready since related information and images have surfaced online. It’s the next mid-range from Xiaomi that will run on the Android One program. This means the phone will be powered by basic Android without any bloatware. It’s about time the Xiaomi Mi A3 arrives because the Mi A2 was introduced to the market around the same time last year.

The Xiaomi Mi A3 will not feature the MIUI interface but only the basic Android One. No more custom user interface if you’re not a fan of one. Android One will be enough.

The phone may remind you of the new Xiaomi CC9 when it comes to the design, features, and specs. Xiaomi’s Mi A3 is more like the global version of the Xiaomi CC9 and CC9e. That said, the features may include a large 6.0-inch AMOLED screen, 2240 x 1080 full HD resolution, 409 PPI, a notch, and a 32MP selfie camera.

The Mi A3 may be available in three colors: Gray, White, and Blue. Check out the images below:

When it comes to the specs and features, the Mi A3 will include a 4MP rear camera. It will be part of a triple camera system. There will be an additional 8MP and 2MP cameras with F/1.79 as maximum aperture with phase detection autofocus (PDAF).

Expect a large 4000mAh fast-charging battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Octacore mobile processor, 64GB or 128GB onboard storage, 4GB RAM, and microSD card slot for memory expansion. A pair of Nano SIM slots will be available, as well as, a USB Type-C port. Xiaomi’s Mi A3 will be out in Germany soon. No word on pricing and availability but we’ll let you know soon.