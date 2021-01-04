Some firmware updates are stable while some come with their share of glitches. A fine example of the second is the rollout of the Android 11 update for the Xiaomi Mi A3. Some early adaptors of the update have reported it of hard bricking their devices. So, if you haven’t already updated, it is recommended you wait for some more time before making the lucrative move.

Some users, who had accepted the update, took to social media to report, that their phones were not responding after the update – a user from India reported that his phone completely died after the install. “My phone is completely dead” he tweeted.

@XiaomiIndia Today received A11 update to my Mi A3 and after installing it and restarting the device, phone is completely dead. Neither it is charging nor switching on. What the hell is this? My phone is completely dead on new year eve.@XiaomiSupport @manukumarjain — Mohammad Mahefooz 🎯 (@Mahefooz) December 31, 2020

Reportedly, this is not for the first time the Mi A3 update is rolled out with issues – an update last year was identified to break the dual SIM functionality on the phones. In this case, the glitch is bigger and seems the phones become unresponsive after the update, so it’s better for users to wait before installing the new firmware.

The update is rolling out in phases and should have a bug fix soon. For the inquisitive, the Android 11 update comes with all the standard upgrades and features including smart device controls, chat bubbles, permission controls, wireless Android Auto support for auto enthusiasts, and a lot more.

When the update is more stable and you want to give it a try, you can head over to Settings on your Mi A3, tap on System Update and check for updates in case you don’t revive the notification for it. The update weighs 1.4GB in size – make sure you have ample space before downloading the update to install it.