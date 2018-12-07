The Xiaomi Mi A1 is the Chinese OEM’s first Android One phone. It offers a simpler Android experience for ordinary mobile consumers. The next-gen Mi A2 is already in the works but we’re still interested in the original model. We’ve been waiting for the Android Pie update and looks like it’s arriving soon. The beta version is available for the smartphone but you may need to be well-versed in coding. The Android One program is not that complicated but you know, updating and installing new software is something most regular smartphone users don’t really know.

XDA devs definitely know what to do so thank heavens for them. The community has some of the best hackers and devs so we know they know what they are doing even if there are only unofficial ports or beta versions of a program.

The Xiaomi Mi A1 is ready to run the Android Pie beta. If you don’t want beta, you can wait for the official release. It’s either you get it or wait forever.

If you choose to get the early beta version, you need to be patient though because it’s not perfect. You may be encountering a lot of bugs and errors.

Feel free to download and try the Xiaomi Mi A1 Pie Beta. Download from HERE.

VIA: XDA Developers