When Xiaomi introduced its new Mi 9T smartphone last week, one of its selling points was that it is a notch less device and it has a pop-up camera module. This means you get a nearly bezel less screen without the much-maligned and distracting notch that most flagship devices carry nowadays. Now as part of promoting the device, the Chinese OEM has released three short ads mocking the very thing they’ve gotten rid off in a video ad campaign called “Beware the Notch”.

When the notch was introduced a couple of years ago, people were of course mocking it already. But then various OEMs started adopting the design so that they will also be able to have a nearly bezel less design but with the compromise of having an ugly black thing at the top of the display for the front-facing camera. Some have come up with wallpapers in order to incorporate it into the design and lessen the distraction.

The three ads promoting the Mi 9T make fun of the notch by showing how distracting it would be if applied in real life. The first one has a hairdresser messing up his customer’s hair. The second one has a dentist confusing his patient while doing dental work on him. The third one is a make-up artist ruining his client’s lipstick. All three situations are because of a “real” notch at the top of the screen,

The recently unveiled Mi 9T has a 6.4-inch screen with the aforementioned pop up module to hide the 20MP selfie camera if it’s not needed. At the back, you have a three camera setup with 48MP, 12MP, and 16MP lenses. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor and has a 6/8 GB RAM and a 64/128 GB internal storage.

The phone is actually a rebranded Redmi K20 which has been previously released in China and India. There are also rumors that the higher spec-ed Redmi K20 Pro will also be rebranded in the US as the Mi 9T Pro.