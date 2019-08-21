As expected, Xiaomi is launching another variant of the flagship Mi 9. The Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro is ready. It’s slightly different from the Xiaomi Mi 9 and Mi 9T if we are to look at the list of specs and features. This is mainly the Redmi K20 Pro that is powered by a Snapdragon 855 chipset. And yes, it’s the same one with the Special Gold Edition where only 20 units will be made. This flagship device may have high-end specs but is still “affordable” compared to other flagships out in the market today.

The Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro runs on Snapdragon 855 with an 8-layer graphite cooling system. Such allows the phone to perform hardcore tasks without heating up. Performance loss and temperature will not be a problem. For a richer mobile gaming experience, there is the Game Turbo 2.0 feature.

We’re not categorizing this as a gaming phone but it’s powerful enough with the specs. The phone boasts a large 6.39-inch AMOLED screen, Full HD+ 1080 x 2340 resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 60000: 1 contrast, 600 nits, NTSC 103.8%, and Gorilla Glass 5. There’s also the Adreno 640 GPU, 6GB of RAM, 64GB or 128GB UFS 2.1 onboard storage, and 4000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. The usual sensor and connectivity options are available: audio jack, NFC, USB Type-C, GPS, Dual 4G LTE, WiFi, and Bluetooth 5.0.

There is no microSD card slot so storage expansion is not possible. When it comes to imaging, you will see a triple rear camera system composed of a 48MP f/1.8 wide + 8MP f/2.4 telephoto + 13MP f/2.4 ultrawide shooters. The selfie shooter is at 20 megapixels with f/2.2 aperture. The device can support 4K @ 60fps video recording.

Phone dimensions are 156.7 x 74.3 x 8.8 mm while the device weighs 191g. The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie covered by the latest MIUI 10. There is also an onscreen fingerprint reader for security and authentication. The pop-up selfie camera design is still implemented so you won’t see any notch or camera hole.

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro will be sold for 449.90 euros in Italy. That’s for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. You can place your pre-order on August 29 on mi.com and Amazon Italy from 1PM. Wider market release will begin on September 2 on Mi Stores and online at mi.com. Color options include Flame Red, Glacier Blue, and Carbon Black.