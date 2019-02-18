Similar to last year, the next-gen Mi phone will have a special variant. The Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition has been leaked recently and images of the smartphone have appeared on Weibo. The Mi 9 will launch on February 20 and Xiaomi is also revealing the Explorer version. Earlier, we showed you a new gallery of images of the Mi 9, including the limited edition phone case. Here now are images of the Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition. We’re hoping this one will be better than last year’s version that was totally not true.

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi 9, the Mi 9 Explorer Edition, a smartwatch, and a new Mi router. The basic flagship will cost ¥3499 ($517) while the Mi 9 Explorer Edition will be ¥5999 ($887).

The new Xiaomi will feature a triple rear camera system that includes a 48MP shooter, waterdrop notch, in-display fingerprint sensor, Snapdragon 855 processor, and a waterdrop notch. There is a mention of ‘game turbo’ which could mean the device will be great for mobile gaming.

Other features mentioned are as follows: scratch-resistant 6th-gen Gorilla Glass screen, Samsung AMOLED display, 90.7% screen-to-body ratio, stainless steel frame, scratch-resistant sapphire glass, and a single selfie camera. Expect the Mi 9 specs to be upgraded a bit for the Explorer Edition.

Note that the China launch of the Xiaomi Mi 9 and the Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition will be on the 20th of February. The global release will be on the 24th.

VIA: Weibo