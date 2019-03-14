The Xiaomi Mi 9 was first spotted in the wild last month and was quickly made official. The global version was shown off in Barcelona at the MWC 2019 and hit DxOMark with very decent scores. It was first announced in China with two other variants. Even before it was introduced, it was already compared with the yet-to-be-announced Huawei P30 Pro. The phone is ready which means you can avail of the unit anytime soon. A Durability Test has been done recently by who else–Zack Nelson.

The Mi 9 appears to be one solid phone and this durability test proves it. Starting with the scratch test, the phone with Gorilla Glass 6 scratches at level 6 and you guess it right-with deeper grooves at level 7.

We see a notch on top of the display where the selfie camera is located. The phone’s build is made of 7000 aluminum. Scratching the edges give a screeching sound so don’t watch the video with your headphones.

The headphone jack is gone. There is no SD card slot so there is no expandable storage. The SIM card tray is covered by some rubber ring.

The triple camera setup at the rear is covered by sapphire that unfortunately still scratches. Scratching the optical fingerprint sensor doesn’t do any damage.

When it comes to the burn test, the display lasts for 30 seconds–typical of an AMOLED screen. The bend test flexes the phone on both sides but there is no obvious damage.

Watch the full video of the Xiaomi Mi Durability Test below: