Xiaomi is all set for the grand launch of its newest premium flagship smartphone. The Mi 9 is arriving officially later this week but Xiaomi has been sharing images and more information about the device. The Android phone will be unveiled in China this coming February 20 and in India this February 28. The company isn’t selfish when it comes to sharing details and images. Actually, we think we already know everything there is to know about the Xiaomi Mi 9.

The company is kicking off the Year of the Pig with this Mi 9 that offers real-time CPU/GPU/FPS monitoring, better audio and video experience, screen durability, next-level phone security with the in-display fingerprint sensor, and advanced imaging features. The 12MP telephoto camera and the 48MP ultra high-resolution camera system (plus another one) is capable of delivering high-quality portrait photos and clearer images. Other imaging features include the Super Black effect, laser autofocus, and closed-loop VCM.

Xiaomi’s Mi 9 looks almost bezel-less with the 3.6m thin chin. The Snapdragon 855 chipset has been benchmarked on AnTuTu with a score of 387,851.

The Chinese OEM has implemented dual layer nano-coating plus nano-level laser engraving holographic technology to achieve the stunning back panel. Check out the colors below:

Xiaomi Mi 9 48MP Triple Sony Camera

Xiaomi is offering a limited edition phone case for the Mi 9. Brand ambassador TFBOYS Roy (Wang Yuan) is seen below showing off the camera.

Xiaomi Mi 9

