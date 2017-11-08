Edge technology seems to be slowly entering the mobile industry. We’re not just talking about the edge, curved displays but the squeezable frame type as introduced by HTC. The HTC U11 was the first to come up with the Edge Sense which was perceived to be a cool feature. Even Google thought it’s neat so the tech giant added a similar feature to the newly announced Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL phones. The next-gen Pixel devices boast of the Active Edge that lets you “squeeze” the sides for a set function.

Aside from the two, we’re expecting other OEMs to follow suit. Xiaomi is believed to be the next one to venture into this game according to someone who saw related information on a Mi 5 phone running MIUI 8.2.2.

A menu of what is said to be ‘Edge controls’ was sighted. It is hidden and it is pretty exciting to think this Chinese OEM is considering the feature. The technology is relatively new and the Xiaomi Mi 5 phone doesn’t have qualified sensors so we doubt if those edge controls will and can ever work. Maybe not on the Mi 5 but in future models.

So what could these Edge controls be? We’re looking forward to the next update or next new device from Xiaomi.

VIA: Android Police