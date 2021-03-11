It doesn’t happen oftentimes, but Xiaomi has launched another Mi 10 series phone – the Mi 10S – in China, just when the company’s new Mi 11 is trying to make a footing. That said, the Xiaomi Mi 10S is no side-kick, it is a real deal, which would make a ripple if it was to swim out of the Chinese mainland. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC, second-best on the Qualcomm portfolio for now, and boasts a Samsung 108MP primary camera.

Incidentally, the Snapdragon processor update on Mi 10S is the major difference from its sibling announced in February last year, yet it’s a different device, that will carve a niche of its own. With an impressive 6.67-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display flaunting a 90Hz refresh rate, the phone has Gorilla Glass 5 panel and weighs slightly heavy at 208 grams.

As said, the phone is powered by Snapdragon 870 processor which is paired to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256 gigabytes of UFS 3.0 storage. Interestingly, the phone has a 4,780mAh battery which supports 33W fast charging and 30W wireless charging, and to top it the phone also supports 10W wireless reverse charging.

For the optics, the Xiaomi Mi 10S comes with a vertically positioned quad-camera module on the back comprising a 108MP primary camera with OIS, 13MP ultra-wide sensor offering 123-degree FOV, 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 20MP selfie camera positioned at the top left corner in punch-hole setting.

What adds fun to the raw prowess of the Mi 10S are the Harman Kardon tuned dual linear stereo speakers. The smartphone comes with under-display fingerprint sensor and for connectivity features 5G, Wi-Fi 6, USB-C port, Bluetooth 5.1.

Available for pre-order now, the Xiaomi Mi 10S will go on sale in China from March 12. The phone will start at 3,299 Yuan (approx. $500) and will be available in a choice of white, blue, and black colors.