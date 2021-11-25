Xiaomi tweeted out a teaser about what they’re coming up with next in India. Based on the not so cryptic post, they are coming up with a new care program, putting repeated emphasis on the words “you” and “care”. And based on the attached image, it may be connected to a service type of feature. This most likely will be about an in-home repair service or anything related to repairs, although there are no definite and specific details so we’ll have to wait for an official announcement.

The tweet starts out as saying “We care” and then some assurances that “you” are always at the forefront of the Xiaomi experience. There’s also a mention of “taking things a notch higher” which doesn’t really point to anything but sounds good for a teaser. The tweet is accompanied by an image with the words “Services Simplified” and some illustrations of phones plus a “stay tuned” teaser as well.

As per GSM Arena, a Xiaomi spokesperson said that the solution they’re teasing is called “Xiaomi Cares”, a one-stop solution for all the service and support needs for Xiaomi products. This seems to be exclusive to India only and the goal is to give convenient and seamless support and service journey for the brand’s customers in the country. Aside from that, there are no other details provided and it’s hard to actually determine what this will become.

While it is a Chinese brand, Xiaomi’s market in India is pretty huge in terms of not just smartphones but their other devices as well. However, the global chip shortage has affected its numbers in the third quarter of this year. They have relinquished the second spot to Apple (Samsung is still first) so they have to make up for it with better sales and numbers this last quarter of 2021. Having an extra service for those in one of your biggest markets may help boost sales.

We’ll have to wait for the official announcement to find out what Xiaomi Cares really is. For now all we can think of, in terms of convenience and seamlessness is an at-home repair service or a partnership with a big retailer to provide in-store services. Let’s see how right (or wrong) we are.