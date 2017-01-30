Just earlier this year, Xiaomi introduced three new color variants for its Mi Note 2 at CES 2017, adding green, purple, and pink to the original black, gold, and silver. But now it looks like the Chinese brand is trying to infuse more excitement in the market about this particular smartphone. An online news site spotted leaks of a possible seventh color for the device, and this time it will be a coral blue variant that may or may not be released in China only.

Why do OEMs even release these new colors? Well, it gets people talking about the smartphone again, even if it’s been released a few months ago. In this case, the Mi Note 2 was introduced to the market three months ago, and now with the possibility of a seventh color, there is interest in the device again. The images were supposedly leaked from Weibo and may actually be authentic, although of course one can never know unless announced by Xiaomi itself.

In case you’ve forgotten, the Mi Note 2 has a 5.7-inch FHD OLED screen powered by a Snapdragon 821 chipset. It has 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and a USB Type-C port. It used an innovative sandwich-construction, a 3D front glass and symmetrically curved sides, like the defunct Galaxy Note 7.

Xiaomi isn’t the first OEM to be offering a blue coral variant. Samsung also brought the color to its Galaxy S7 edge a few months back. It may be the rose gold for 2017 so we might see more smartphones sporting the same color variant in the next few months.

VIA: Xiaomi Today