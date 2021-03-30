Xiaomi has made a name for itself when it comes to affordable fitness bands. Their Mi Band line is a best-seller particularly because of its price point and that it’s a pretty decent wearable so you get more than what you pay for. The Chinese OEM has now unveiled its latest product, the Mi Smart Band 6 or Mi band 6. It comes with a bigger screen than its predecessor, it comes with several fitness and health-related features as well as sensors like the now-popular SpO2 sensor to monitor your blood oxygen levels.

The Mi Band 6 has a 1.56-inch edge-to-edge AMOLED display that is double the size of the Mi Band 5. It measures 47.4 x 18.6 x x 12.7mm and has a silicone strap that can be adjusted between 155-219mm to hold the body in place on your wrist. The display has a 152 x 386 resolution that can reach up to 450 nits of brightness. It comes with a tempered glass layer with an anti-fingerprint coating. They did not specify what chipset comes with the fitness band but instead focused on the sensors and health and fitness features that come with it.

The newest Xiaomi fitness band comes with a PPG heart rate sensor and an Sp02 sensor, two important things that users are now looking for. There is also a variant that has an NFC sensor although it is a bit more expensive. The Mi Band 6 also has a 3-axis accelerometer and a 3-axis gyroscope sensor for better tracking of your fitness activities. Speaking of tracking, it has 30 fitness modes and 6 of those are automatically detected and tracked so they can be factored into your daily activity metrics

It’s not just workouts that it can track but it also has sleep tracking, stress monitoring, a deep breathing guidance function, and female health tracking. Battery-wise, it has a 125mAh battery that can last for 14 days on a single charge and it will take just 2 hours to power it up again. It has 5 ATM water resistance certification so you can wear it while swimming, showering, and other water activities like snorkeling.

The Mi Smart Band 6 has “soft and comfortable straps” that come in different colors including Black, Orange, Yellow, Olive, Ivory, and Blue. It’s priced at ¥229 in China while the NFC edition is ¥279. Europe pricing is at €44.99.