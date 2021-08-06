Perhaps many consumers and tech enthusiasts didn’t see this one happening so soon but with Huawei now out of the Top 5 Mobile Brands, it has been easier for other OEMs to be on top of the rankings. In Q1 2021, the global phone market saw Xiaomi climbing to third place, just behind Apple. And then in the following quarter, it has overtaken Apple as per Canalys Research. It meant Xiaomi was Number 2. We said Samsung better watch out and true enough, Xiaomi is now the No. 1 Smartphone Globally. This is according to Counterpoint.

Recently, Counterpoint reported that US mobile market saw an increase in H1 2021 (YoY). For the first time, the now top Chinese OEM is also number one in the world. We’re looking at the monthly phone sales volumes.

In June 2021, Xiaomi overtook Samsung and Apple. Counterpoint Research’s Monthly Market Pulse Service tells us sales increased by 26% month-on-month in June. That is impressive and if the trend continues, then it will be the number one in the whole of Q3 and Q4.

Xiaomi is said to be filling the gap Huawei left especially in markets like Europe, Middle East, Africa, and of couse, China. Samsung sales went down because of supply constraints while sales in Xiaomi has continued to improve in India, Europe, and China.

Counterpoint Research Director Tarun Pathak shared: “Ever since the decline of Huawei commenced, Xiaomi has been making consistent and aggressive efforts to fill the gap created by this decline. The OEM has been expanding in Huawei’s and HONOR’s legacy markets like China, Europe, Middle East and Africa. In June, Xiaomi was further helped by China, Europe and India’s recovery and Samsung’s decline due to supply constraints.”

Xiaomi sold a lot of Redmi 9, Redmi Note 9, and the Redmi K series phones. Samsung’s production efforts in Vietnam were disrupted because of a COVID-19 surge in the country. The South Korean tech giant could still regain its crown if production continues in Vietnam.