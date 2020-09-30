After the launch of the Mi TV LUX 82’’ Pro and Mi TV 82’’, Xiaomi is here once again ready to introduce a slew of new smart home products. The Chinese OEM has become more popular now as a lifestyle brand. It’s not only known for its smartphones but also wearables and other products you can find at home. There are plenty of new devices available but we will just focus on the smartwatch, smart band, and power smart speaker.

Let’s start with the smart speaker. Xiaomi has announced the Mi Smart Speaker. It is a powerful 12-watt speaker that comes with a built-in Google Assistant. It comes with a 63.5mm massive driver and offers excellent audio quality.

It will be available this coming October 1 at Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home with a ₹3,499 price tag ($47). The Xiaomi speaker will also be sold in several offline retail stores in India.

For smarter living, Xiaomi is also releasing the Mi Watch Revolve. The smartwatch boasts a premium design and first beat motion algorithm. It costs ₹10,999 (around $149).

You can avail of this product at a discounted price of ₹9,999 before Diwali which is the Hindu festival of lights in India. This one will also be available on Mi.com and Mi Home. It will be sold via Amazon India. The watch’s market release will be on October 6.

Last but not least is the Mi Smart Band 5. This will be available starting October 1 as well with an affordable price tag. It’s listed at ₹2,999 but you can get it early for ₹2,499 (only $34). Just like the Mi smartwatch, this fitness band will be available on Mi.com, Amazon India, and Mi Home.