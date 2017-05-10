Xiaomi may no longer be the top Chinese OEM but it’s still thriving in the mobile market. With its numerous product offerings, the company remains in the business. In fact, it has further plans to expand in other markets like Latin America. A new line will initially be out in Mexico which includes the Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4X. Both phones are affordable and they are expected to be popular in the country.

Xiaomi launched the smartphones in Mexico yesterday to kickstart the brand’s entry into the region. More phone models will be available soon as the company has started to work with retailers such as Wal-Mart, Amazon, Best Buy, and Coppel. Xiaomi is looking at selling its products online and offline in the region through several distributors.

Latin America is an important market and Xiaomi has a chance to be big in the region. It’s not as popular in the United States yet but the brand has the potential to sell in the emerging markets with budget phones that boast of almost premium specs and features. Aside from Mexico, Xiaomi devices were also recently launched in Russia.

We’re positive that Xiaomi can also go up in rankings in Latin America after its success in China, Ukraine, India, Israel, Burma, and Indonesia. The company is currently No. 7 in the global smartphone market with a 3.5% share in Q1 2017.

VIA: SCMP