Xiaomi has officially launched the Redmi 9 in Europe last month after a listing confirmed its price and features. The phone was introduced with a 5020mAh battery. We noted it could be a new POCO phone in other regions. Also recently, we mentioned the Redmi 9C and Redmi 9A would be coming soon. The Xiaomi team has announced the Redmi 9 series that includes the regular Redmi 9, Redmi 9C, and the Redmi 9A. All three phones are considered budget-friendly but with very decent specs.

Redmi 9



Let’s start with the Redmi 9. The entry-level smartphone boasts a quad-camera system with premium features like a Palm Shutter and Kaleidoscope. The camera setup is ideal for close-up shots, portraits, and wide-angle group photos.

The phone boasts a large 6.53-inch FHD+ Dot Drop screen, Corning Gorilla Glass, and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. The phone runs on MediaTek Helio G80 processor and either 3GB or 4GB of RAM. The large 5020mAh battery is present so you know it can run the whole day. With its 18W fast charging technology, you can fully charge the battery quickly than before.

Design-wise, the smartphone boasts an anti-fingerprint ripple texture and gradient color design. The fingerprint sensor is placed near the camera module. Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, multifunctional NFC2, dual SIM and microSD card slot, and a IR blaster. Choose from these three colors: Sunset Purple, Ocean Green, and Carbon Grey.

Starting price for the 3GB + 32GB variant is EUR 149 which is about $170. The 4GB RAM with 64GB model is EUR 169 ($193).

Redmi 9C



The Redmi 9C also comes with a large 6.53-inch large display plus AI triple camera. The battery is smaller at 5000mAh but it’s still impressive. The phone runs on octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 and 2GB or 3GB of RAM with 32GB or 64GB onboard storage. Pricing starts at EUR 119 ($136) and EUR 119 ($158). Colors available: Midnight Gray, Sunrise Orange, and Twilight Blue

Redmi 9A



Lastly, the Redmi 9A also comes with a large 6.53-inch Dot Drop display but with only HD+ resolution, 400 nit (typ) brightness, 1500:1 color contrast ratio, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification, and reading mode. There are only a single 13MP main camera and a 5MP selfie shooter.

The Android phone is powered by an Octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 and 2GB of RAM with 32GB onboard storage, expandable up to 512GB. Color options are as follows: Granite Gray, Peacock Green, and Sky Blue. The retail price is EUR 99 ($113).