Health apps are a dime a dozen, whether you’re using your smartphone’s or smartwatch’s or fitness band’s own app or any of the third-party apps on the Google Play Store. Google even has its own called Google Fit and it’s a pretty good one if you’re using Android. But in places where Google products are still blocked, like in China, then OEMs having their own fitness app is a common trend now. Xiaomi has just released their own called Mi Health.

They’ve actually had their own fitness-related app called Mi Fit but for some reason decided to create another one and brand it Mi Health. We don’t know if they’re getting rid of the former eventually but the latter is now available in the latest MIUI China Developer 9.7.23 beta build, according to XDA Developers. While you can extract the APK, you will not be able to install it like a regular app if you don’t have a Xiaomi device.

Good thing one of their users was able to share some screenshots of the app. When you first install it, you get a page saying you can use it to record your activity, track your sleep, and basically most of what other fitness apps do. You can of course track your steps, which is what most non-athletic people want to use a fitness app for. You’ll also be able to track sleep in the background and also figure out your menstruation cycle by putting in the starting date of your current or last period.

If you’re going to use it for exercise tracking, you can input your goals and then give you Health Scores based on all the activities that it can track, including sleep, step count, and even BMI. If you keep reaching your goals, then it will recommend you challenge yourself and step it up even more.

We’re not sure if Mi Health will be able to connect to your fitness trackers or smartwatches, which is one of the main functionalities of Mi Fit. We’ll have to wait for Xiaomi to publish the app on the Google Play Store if you don’t have a Xiaomi device to try it out if you want to.