Xiaomi has presented to the public the new Mi CC series. We started with the phones being teased and then sample photos being shared online. The Chinese OEM has officially announced the Xiaomi CC9, Xiaomi CC9e, and the Xiaomi CC9 Meitu Edition. Today, we’re learning one phone may eventually be launched internationally and may be marketed as an Android One phone. The Mi CC9e may be released globally first for the younger generation in key markets.

The Xiaomi Mi CC9e is a mid-range device that’s recently sighted as model number M1906F9SC on the FCC. Hitting the FCC usually means the phone is almost ready for release. It looks a lot like the Mi CC9e earlier announced.

The illustration shows us there will be a microSD card and SIM card slot or dual SIM slots. Most of the details match the Xiaomi Mi CC9e’s.

Over at TENAA, the Mi CC9e is the M1906F9SH which is close to the M1906F9SC listed on FCC. There was a mention of “laurel_sprout” and experts say ‘sprout’ refers to Android One devices. It’s safe to assume laurel_sprout will be the Xiaomi CC9e Android One edition.

The Xiaomi Mi CC9e will have a different name though. It may be called as the Mi A3 (or Mi A3 Lite). Its specs aren’t premium as the screen is only HD+. So far, here are the specs and features we know: 153.4 x 71.85 x 8.475 mm dimensions, 173.8g weight, 6.088-inch HD+ AMOLED screen, 5th Gen Corning Gorilla Glass, 282ppi, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, 4GB or 6GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB onboard storage, UFS 2.1 storage, 4030mAh battery, Quick Charge 3 support, USB Type-C, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and on-display fingerprint scanner. Three rear cameras are expected as well: 48MP 1/2″ Sony sensor with f/1.79 + 8MP wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 + 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture and the 32MP with f/2.0 selfie camera.