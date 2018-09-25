We have no idea how the new Xiaomi Black Shark performs but the gaming phone is believed to make waves and become more popular among the avid mobile gamers. Several gaming phones have hit the market and Xiaomi was quick to follow. The Chinese OEM is even going way ahead by launching another model although nothing is confirmed yet. We only have these new images from TENAA which could mean the new smartphone is already being prepped and tested for release in the country.

While other companies are working to released new phones with advanced cameras or bigger displays, Xiaomi is also bent on coming up with gaming phones that will satisfy the mobile consumers. The Razer Phone started it and was soon followed by this Xiaomi Black Shark and the ASUS ROG Phones.

We have a feeling more OEMs will also jump into the gaming phone bandwagon. Meanwhile, Xiaomi is believed to be working on a 2nd-gen Black Shark now based on some leaked images and this listing on TENAA.

Nothing much to say here but the Chinese FCC lists double-camera on the center in vertical orientation, rear fingerprint recognition, smaller form (160 × 75.26 × 8.7mm), 5.99-inch screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, and a large 4000mAh battery. The phone may possibly run on a 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with UFS 2.1 flash memory plus Android Oreo before Android 9 Pie is released.

Let’s wait and see for the official announcement. We’re looking at a Q4 launch so expect related rumors and leaks in the coming weeks.