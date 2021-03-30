Xiaomi announced a lot of new products at their launch event. While a lot of attention is on their new smartphones, there are also several interesting devices that were unveiled. The new Xiaomi Wireless Charging Pad may succeed where Apple failed with their supposed AirPower charging mat. This 19-coiled charging mat will let users place their device anywhere and it will still juice up. We’re also getting a new Mi Wireless Fast Charging Stand with its 80W power and the Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro that can be a great addition to your home cinema experience.

The Mi Wireless Charging Pad has nineteen overlapping coils inside so you can place your Qi device anywhere on the pad and it should be able to juice up. It will be able to charge up to three devices at the same time and each device will receive up to 20W of power. It looks like a simple white rectangle device with a power cable on the back edge. Apple tried to do something like this but they were unable to reach the release stage as they encountered heat and power management issues.

Xiaomi is also bringing the Mi Wireless Fast Charging Stand that can bring up to 80W of power to your device. It’s actually faster than the new smartphones they just announced which only has 67W at most. It can handle both portrait and landscape orientation of the devices you place in the stand and it has dual coils to cope with it. The fast charging mode can be turned on optionally as well. This product is meant to last a few years before it will be upgraded.

The Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro has a 1920 x 1080 FHD picture quality and up to 1300 ANSI lumens high brightness. It also has HDR10 support for enhanced color contrast. Audio-wise, it has built-in 10W speakers with DTS-HD and Dolby Audio support. The omni-directional keystone correction makes it easier to position without users having to do it manually. It runs on Android TV and has support for Chromecast and Google Assistant.

The Mi Wireless Charging Pad is priced at 599 Chinese Yuan, which is around $90. Meanwhile, the Mi Wireless Fast Charging Stand is priced at 499 yuan or around $76 and it comes with a 120W charging brink. The Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro costs around 999 Euros or around $1,170 with early bird pricing at 899 euros. No word yet on international availability of these devices.