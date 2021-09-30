If you’re a real fan and user of Xiaomi, you may find this exciting. The company has just announced its Xiaomi Stable Tester Recruitment for Android 12 Global Stable ROM. Android 12 will soon be available to some of the latest Xiaomi phone fans but the Chinese OEMs need all the help it can get. Stable testers are needed to check if Android 12 will work well on the Mi 11, Mi 11i, and the Mi 11 Ultra. Global Rom for these smartphones are almost ready. Xiaomi just needs willing testers to check for more bugs and issues.

If you have previously signed up for MIUI stable tester, you need to apply for this program again. This Android 12 update is new and different. If you have tried being a stable tester before and have been a good one, you can continue to do so by retaining the qualifications. You may participate in subsequent testing but note that only 200 users may be recruited. It will be on a ‘first-come, first-served’ basis.

Xiaomi Stable ROM testers must read carefully the recruitments. Note this is only for Android 12 Global Stable ROM. Watch out for related notification about the recruitment.

Some reminders, do not attempt to send recruitment notices after applying. Wait for the for OTA release on the Telegram Channel. You can also check device is already on MIUI Global Stable ROM. Fill the details completely, carefully, and correctly. Provide your Mi account. You are also encouraged to backup data before getting the update.