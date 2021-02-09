Since most of us have probably not been inside a cinema for almost a year due to the pandemic, some people have resorted to having a small cinema inside their houses. If you’re still on the lookout for a huge TV screen and you have more than a thousand dollars lying around for gadget purchases, then you might want to take a look at Xiaomi’s newest toy, the 75-inch Mi TV Q1, a QLED Android TV that will soon be available in Europe.

The Mi TV Q1 is probably the Chinese OEM’s biggest yet but when it comes to bezels, it has the smallest that you almost can’t see it. What’s important though is that it has an HDR+ capable 4K screen and boasts of bringing quantum dot technology to the 4K smart TV experience. The 75-inch edge-to-edge display brings you a 178-degree viewing angle and the TV itself comes in a premium metal finish and a premium but minimalistic design.

It also has a contrast ratio of 10,000:1and a 4K QLED display panel that gives you a 100% NTSC color range, 192 zones of full array dynamic local dimming, and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+. In layman’s terms, you get a lot of vibrant colors and crisp images for “the utmost viewing experience”. Gamers will also enjoy playing their games on this TV as it comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and Auto Law Latency Mode.

As for its audio, you won’t need external speakers anymore as it comes with a 30W stereo speaker system with two tweeters and four woofers to give you “cinematic sound” and crystal clear sound. The Mi TV Q1 also supports Dolby Audio and DTS-HD. It runs on Android TV 10 so you get access to more than 5,000 apps in the Google Play Store and comes with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube pre-installed. The first two mentioned even have dedicated buttons and the TV also supports both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

The Mi TV Q1 will be available in Europe first starting March 2021. Of course, a 75-inch smart TV with all these bells and whistles will not be cheap. It’s priced at EUR 1,299 which is around $1,1560.