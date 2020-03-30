While most were paying attention to the new smartphones that Xiaomi announced, those looking to put up an entertainment room in their house got distracted by that huge TV they launched. The Xiaomi Mi TV 4S 65” will be available later this year but only in Europe and not in the U.S. This is just the latest product from the Chinese OEM in their bid to have a truly smart home. The question now would be if during this whole COVID-19 pandemic people will still be willing to spend almost $600 on “luxury” items like this.

But in case there are people who will want to buy 65” TVs, Xiaomi is trying to break into this market. The smart TV supports 4K and HDR10+ videos and has 85% of the NTSC color gamut and it comes with MEMC motion-smoothing system. The TV has a fully metal chassis with a metal rear cover and in case you want it to stand up, it has metal legs as well (which can be removed for wall mounting).

A smart TV is also as good as its built-in audio equipment, in case you don’t want to add speakers to it. It has a 2x10W ported box speaker but it also has support for DTS-HD and Dolby Audio in case you’re in the mood to add third-party speakers. It has a WiFi connection to support the baked-in Chromecast functionality while for wired connections, there are three HDMI ports and three USB ports.

The Mi TV 4S 65” runs on Android 9.0 Pie so you have access to the Google Play Store and you can download apps like Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Spotify, etc. You have a remote with a built-in microphone and a shortcut key so you can call up your Google Assistant. The remote also has dedicated buttons for Netflix and Prime Video. You have 16GB of online built-in storage and the smart TV can also serve as a smart home hub.

Unfortunately, the Mi TV 4S 65” will only be available in Europe for now. It will go on sale by June and will be priced at 549 euros or around $597. Here’s hoping they expand to other markets eventually, including the U.S.