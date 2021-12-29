Xiaomi has officially unveiled its latest flagship smartphones. There are two Xiaomi 12 series variants: the vanilla Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro. These Android devices are rolling out in China first before their global launch. As promised, they run on the newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. They boast DisplayMate A+ OLED displays and offer topnotch camera performance. They all run on MIUI 13 already so expect advance features, connectivity, and more.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset makes the smartphones really snappy. It makes them more energy-efficient by 25% compared to previous models. Graphics rendering is better by 30%, thanks to the GPU. The SoC features the 7th generation AI engine that performs better by five times.

Sampling capacity is said to have increased by 4096 times. The phones come with with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage that are capable of 6400Mbps transfer rate (max) and 1450MB per second write speed, respectively.

Xiaomi 12 Specs

When it comes to imaging, the Xiaomi 12 comes equipped with the following: 50MP f/1.9 + 13MP f/2.4 ultrawide + 5MP telephoto macro. The selfie camera is 32MP. The Xiaomi 12 Pro has a triple 50MP cameras (wide/telephoto/ultrawide) and the same 32MP front-facing shooter. The cameras use the brand’s Night Mode algorithm.

The powerful and speedy devices come with a 2600mm² VC soaking plate as a cooling system plus a 10000mm² of heat-dissipating graphite. The Pro version has a larger cooling system at with 2900mm² VC and three heat dissipation graphite sheets as described.

The display of the Xiaomi 12 is 6.28-inches. It’s flexible OLED screen with 2400×1080 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1100 nit peak brightness, and 16000 brightness-level adjustments. Other special features include TrueColor display and professional color calibration for a more accurate representation.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro has a bigger 6.73-inch 2K screen, 3200 x 1440 resolution, 1000 nit HBM, HDR10+ support, and 1500 nit peak brightness. The Dolby Vision allows for excellent HDR viewing, contrast, full details and colors, and brightness. Premium audio experience is possible with professionally-tuned SOUND BY Harmon Kardon, Dolby Atmos, customized mid-woofer and tweeter, and symmetrical dual speakers.

The Xiaomi 12 is powered by a 4500mAh battery while the Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with a 4600mAh battery. The Pro’s battery come with 120W charging tech.

Xiaomi 12 Pricing and Availability

The Xiaomi 12 series will be ready in several memory variants:

• Xiaomi 12 8GB+128GB (RMB 3,699 /$580)

• Xiaomi 12 8GB+256GB (RMB 3,999 /$628)

• Xiaomi 12 12GB+256GB (RMB 4,399 /$690)

• Xiaomi 12 Pro 8GB+128GB (RMB 4,699 /$738)

• Xiaomi 12 Pro 8GB+256GB (RMB 4,999 /$785)

• Xiaomi 12 Pro 12GB+256GB (RMB 5,399 /$847)

The phones will be ready in Green Vegan Leather, Purple Glass, Blue, and Black. The Xiaomi 12X follows with a Snapdragon 870 processor with a RMB 3,199 price tag. All devices will be out in the market on December 31, 8PM–just before the end of the year.