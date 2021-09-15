The Xiaomi 11T series is here. The flagship series has been surfacing on the web the past few weeks. Xiaomi was expected to hold a product launch this September. It has finally happened and now we can confirm most of the information we have. Three variants have been introduced: the Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro, and Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. The last model is mainly a refreshed version of the one released in India. Instead of Xiaomi Mi 11, the new phones are now simply called Xiaomi 11. The Chinese OEM has officially dropped the Mi branding recently.

Xiaomi 11T

Let’s start with the Xiaomi 11T. This one comes with a large 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and over one billion colors. Touch sampling rate reaches up to up to 480Hz. Xiaomi describes this phone as a “cinemagic powerhouse for content creation”, thanks to a hi-res triple camera, AI-powered tools, and Audio Zoom.

The phone is ideal for those who want to express their creativity and productivity. Feel free to take breathtaking shots and edit footage with ease and speed.

The phone runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra processor and a 5000mAh battery. The large battery even comes with 67W wired turbo charging so you can charge to full in just half an hour.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is flagship-level but with a more affordable price. It is lightweight at only 158g and boasts a striking design despite being razor-thin at 1.88mm. Choose from these colors: Snowflake White, Bubblegum Blue, Truffle Black, and Peach Pink.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE features a 6.55” AMOLED DotDisplay with Dolby Vision and 10-bit TrueColor support. When it comes to the camera department, this one is equipped with a 64MP main camera + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera + 5MP tele-macro camera. The imaging features include One-click AI cinema, a new Vlog mode, and some cinematic video filters.

The phone uses Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC so expect 5G connectivity. There is also a 4250mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Price starts at EUR 369 ($436) for the 6GB + 128GB variant. These two are also available: 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB.

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Last but not least is the Xiaomi 11T Pro as the ultimate flagship model. It’s similar to the Xiaomi 11T in many ways like te 120Hz 6.67” AMOLED flat DotDisplay with FHD+ 2400×1080 resolution and up to 480Hz touch sampling rate.

This one features a 20:9 aspect ratio, TrueColor, HBM 800 nits, 120Hz AdaptiveSync, and Dolby Vision. Other features include Sunlight mode 3.0, Reading mode 3.0, and 360°ambient light sensor. The Xiaomi 11T Pro comes in 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB. Price tags read EUR 649, EUR 699, and EUR 749 ($767, $826, and $885).