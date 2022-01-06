India is one of the prime markets for Xiaomi, and the Chinese manufacturer doesn’t want to leave any stone unturned to capture that prominent mid-range smartphone market. To that accord, Xiaomi has bombarded the space with the new 11i 5G series comprising the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and Xiaomi 11i 5G both of which were launched today. The two phones are pretty identical in all aspects, save for the super-fast 120W fast charging distinguishing the 11i HyperCharge 5G from the regular model.

Dubbed as India’s fastest charging smartphone, the Xiaomi HyperCharge appears as the rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro+ which was launched in China last year. The phone comes with 120Hz 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC.

Welcome to 2022's first launch from the house of Xiaomi. Know more about the India's Fastest Charging Smartphone and how it will change smartphone charging forever. Come be a part of the #HyperChargeRevolution. https://t.co/S7AqWAZbQL — Xiaomi India | #Xiaomi11iHypercharge ⚡ (@XiaomiIndia) January 5, 2022

The highlight here is the 4,500mAh dual-cell lithium polymer battery which supports 120W fast charging that Xiaomi claims, allows the aptly named 11i HyperCharge to go from 0-100 in just 15 minutes. other than this the phone display also has more to lure buyers; it features a 360Hz touch sampling rate and supports up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness.

For the optics, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, touts a very capable triple camera array at the back. The setup is spearheaded by a 108MP main camera that features Samsung HM2 sensor and f/1.89 aperture. The other two cameras onboard include an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro lens. On the front is a 16MP selfie camera in center-aligned hole-punch setting.

The standard model in the series, the Xiaomi 11i shares the same processor and display as the mightier sibling. The distinction is majorly at the battery and charging support. This model comes with a single-cell 5,160mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

Pricing is very aggressive for both smartphones. Xiaomi will retail the 11i HyperCharge 5G starting at Rs. 26,999 for the base featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. The 8GB + 128GB model will retail for Rs. 28,999. The Xiaomi 11i 5G on the other hand will start at Rs. 24,999. Both phones will be available to purchase from January 12.