Comcast doesn’t usually make major announcements but when it does, Xfinity Mobile customers can expect great updates and new offerings. If you’re on Xfinity Internet, you are now free to bring your own Android phone and get connected. Visit any Xfinity Store in the US. but note that not all Android devices are allowed. The brand has only allowed a few models like the Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+, Note 9, Galaxy S8, S8+, and Note 8. These devices qualify for the Bring Your Own Device scheme. More phones may be added and activated in the near future.

If you bring an eligible smartphone starting today, July 16 to August 4, the Xfinity team will give you a $100 prepaid card. Bring your phone to port your number to Xfinity Mobile or activate a new line. If you wish to apply for a line, you can still bring other Android phones and get a gift card to purchase a new phone.

Xfinity Mobile for Xfinity Internet customers allows up to a maximum of five lines to enjoy unlimited nationwide talk and text. There are no phone line access fees so no need to worry. Feel free to choose between data plans–Unlimited or By the Gig.

You can also mix-and-match data plans per user under one account. Switch any of those lines between data choices. You can do so anytime during a payment cycle. You can also enjoy Xfinity WiFi hotspots at no extra cost.

Xfinity Mobile’s Senior Vice President of Wireless Devices Billy Stephens has this to say: “By expanding our BYOD capabilities to Android-based smartphones, we’re enabling more Xfinity Internet customers to take advantage of the flexibility and savings Xfinity Mobile offers while keeping the phone they already know and love.”

Stephens also notes, “Consumers are holding onto their phones longer, and we’re looking forward to continuing to expand the lineup of Android devices customers can bring to our network in the near future.” With this new offer, we can expect more reliable connectivity. More people are encouraged to check Comcast’s Xfinity Mobile and see if it’s for you.