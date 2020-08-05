By now, you have probably heard about the possibility of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series arriving with the Xbox Game Pass. Nothing has been confirmed yet but it’s only a few hours before the truth comes out. Of course, we want it to happen since mobile gaming is becoming bigger and better than ever. The Xbox group continues to improve on the gaming platform that includes the Xbox Console Streaming service and the Xbox Events app. The latest important update is about the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate bringing over a hundred games directly to mobile devices.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be available starting September 15. That is still over a month from today. We’re excited to know if it works with the Galaxy Note 20 or any other Android phone available in the market.

Xbox Game Pass delivers an exciting cloud gaming experience to many mobile gamers. With the introduction of more games, expect a bigger audience. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be offering more than 100 games that are playable from the cloud on any Android smartphone or tablet.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can enjoy cloud gaming. It will be in beta initially in 22 key markets. After the beta phase, more gamers around the world can enjoy a more stable gaming experience.

The games are all high-quality. Some of the more popular favorites are included like Destiny 2, Minecraft Dungeons, Gears 5, Yakuza Kiwami 2, and Tell Me Why among others. The full list will be released before the official launch date. With cloud gaming, gamers are free to save their progress on any device as long as you have a registered gaming profile. It also includes your controller settings, friends list, and achievements.

Cloud gaming can also unlock new experiences with some online games as they allow you to have fun with friends. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate brings new games to Android tablets and smartphones that are also playable on other consoles whether phone, PC, or the Xbox One.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is available for a dollar but it’s only for this month. You need to pay $14.99 monthly next in these markets: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Canada, Denmark, France, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Ireland, Norway, Netherlands, Portugal, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, South Korea, Switzerland, Sweden, the UK, and the US.