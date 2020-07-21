Person Detection was something Wyze removed from the Wyze Cam. The decision was made last year after the companies had a disagreement. Wyze deleted the feature from the security camera. It was said to be just temporary although there was no mention when it would be back. The day has come as the Person Detection feature is back again. It will still need to use cloud though but it won’t be a free feature anymore. It will cost the users some money.

The new version of Person Detection feature is cloud-based. It costs money to run things. It’s previously on beta but with its official return, you can expect it’s better but with some cost.

It will come with a premium but as promised, the first 1.3 million users can pay whatever amount if they are generous or nothing at all. It’s up to you to decide how much the monthly subscription fee will be for you—name-your-price.

The Wyze app version 2.13 will be available this coming September. It will come with Person Detection already so watch out for that.

The model will still be evaluated according to Wyze. If it works, then the company can consider rolling out the feature to all users and even other Wyze services. No monthly standard price has been announced yet.

If you are not part of the first 1.3 million subscribers who got the email announcement, sorry, but you won’t take advantage of this offer. You will have to pay but the fee is still unknown.