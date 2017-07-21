If you feel like tapping on a screen would be your strength and selling point if you’re an actual wrester, then you should start practicing now with WWE Tap Mania. The new mobile game, which combines idle clicker and card game elements, is now available for your tapping pleasure on your Android device. It may not be as exciting as an actual action wrestling mobile game, but if you’re contented with collecting digital character cards and fighting your opponents with your virtual skills, then this game should capture your fancy.

It really is just a mindless clicker as you tap on the character to enable their powerful moves and combos against their opponents. You do have to time your taps correctly in order to properly execute those DDTs and head scissors and whatever else moves you have in your arsenal. You also get to level up of course and unlock your characters’ skills, all while enjoying a play-by-play commentary by WWE’s own Michael Cole and Corey Graves.

Long-time fans of wrestling will also probably enjoy collecting the various cards and characters, since it goes as far back as The Rock, John Cena, Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, Triple H, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Charlotte, The Miz, Randy Orton, Sasha Banks, Dean Ambrose, Eddie Guerrero, Ultimate Warrior, and many more! You get to create your ultimate team and battle it out against the other Superstars.

You can download WWE Tap Mania for free from the Google Play Store. There are also in-app purchases available, including a fee to remove the ads.