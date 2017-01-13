Looking for a pen that’s more than your average ballpoint? The 3-in-1 Power Pen is a workhorse that will conveniently make every facet of your work life easier, and you can get it at 57% off the retail price at Android Community Deals for a limited time. If the Swiss Army Knife had a distant relative, it would be the 3-in-1 Power Pen. At its core, the 3-in-1 Power Pen is a high quality ballpoint, but it’s also a practical stylus that makes using touchscreen smartphones and tablets easier, as well as a powerbank that can charge your Android or iOS Lightning devices.

The ballpoint tip on the 3-in-1 Power Pen effortlessly glides across any type of paper, making note taking and doodling a breeze. You can use it with your touchscreen device too, as the stylus tip at the other end will make tapping those small keyboards easier, and it can be used with a wide range of drawing apps.

Find that your smartphone or tablet starts to fade before the day is over? The 3-in-1 Power Pen will be there to save the day. That’s because it features a built in battery that can actually charge your Android or iOS Lightning device, so you’ll always have enough juice to ensure you get your work done.

No matter what you do, your tasks will be more easily completed with the 3-in-1 Power Pen. Pick up yours, available in both black and silver, for just $29.99 at Android Community Deals.