If this is just the first incident and will be followed by other claims, then things are not looking good for Samsung. Just when you think they have gotten over the whole Galaxy Note 7 battery catching on fire brouhaha, a lawsuit filed against the company says otherwise. A woman from Long Island claims that her new Galaxy Note 9, the latest in their flagship line, spontaneously combusted in her bag and caused damage to her things and called the experience “traumatic”.

Real estate agent Diane Chung claims that her brand new Galaxy Note 9 started heating up when she was in the elevator of a Bayside building last September 3. She put it in her bag but then started hearing a “whistling and screeching sound” and then thick smoke started pouring out of her bag. She then tried to empty the contents of her bag but she burned her fingers when she grabbed the phone.

She dropped the phone and started pushing any elevator button because she couldn’t see clearly with the smoke that was inside the elevator with her, she claims. When she emerged from the elevator, she supposedly kicked the phone out and a stranger put out the “fire” by dumping the phablet into a bucket of water. All of the items in her bag was damaged, Chung claims.

Prior to the August 24 release of the Galaxy Note 9, Samsung was assuring the public that its battery is “safer than ever” and that there will be no more incidents where it will catch on fire, according to CEO Koh Dong-jin. Kate Beaumont, director of product planning, says that they conduct a multi-step battery safety check to ensure that the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, which caused them to dump 2.5 million devices, will never happen again.

A Samsung spokesman said that they are currently investigating the matter, but they have not received any other reports of similar incidents. Hopefully for the Korean OEM, this is just an isolated incident but unfortunately, what happened with the Galaxy Note 7 are now being brought back to people’s consciousness.

VIA: New York Post