Withings is back in business. The brand hasn’t full exited the market but if you may remember, Nokia acquired the brand. The plan was to get into digital health tracking and so Nokia made the acquisition and rebranded Withings as Nokia Health. We only remember the Nokia Health Mate app being updated and now over a year later, Withings is buying back whatever it sold to Nokia. The reacquisition officially happened on the last day of May and is now said to focus better on connected health.

First to be unveiled by Withings is this: the Steel HR Sport. It appears to be an upgraded version of the old Withings Steel HR from 2016. Like the original model, the Sport version offers heart rate monitoring, Fitness Level analytics, and connected GPS tracking. The multisport hybrid smartwatch can still last up to 25 days–just like the old wearable.

The Withings Steel HR Sport combines many helpful functions such as sleep tracking, thermometer, blood pressure monitor, activity tracking, and smart scale. You may notice the new logo which is an obvious way to show that it’s back.

Withings co-founder Eric Carreel brought back the business from Nokia Technologies. He said, “The public reaction to the return of Withings is extraordinary and renews my belief that elegantly designed devices with health tracking abilities can dramatically improve individual and society’s health.” We understand the excitement because Nokia didn’t really do anything remarkable with Withings.

The new Withings Steel HR Sport offers a 316L stainless steel and 40mm case. It can last underwater up to 50M. Design-wise, it can be transformed from a sporty watch to a classic watch just by changing the straps. Choose between the black or white face.

The wearable device can track more than 30 different activities, heart rate, duration of the workout, calories spent, distance, pace, and elevation. It must be paired with a smartphone with the Health Mate app where you can see the data collected.

Withings’ Steel HR Sport is now available for $199.95 directly from Withings.com, Amazon, and select retailers.