One of the biggest problems that we sometimes face after an event of vacation or party is the sharing and transferring of photos and videos. We sometimes have to resort to compressing files just to be able to send huge files to someone and when it’s in HD format, then that’s a problem. You actually have a lot of options now on how to share these files and one of these is an app called Wispeo, which is finally out of beta.

Wispeo basically stores your photo and video files in its original size and it will keep it for free on its cloud for 30 days. So all you have to do to be able to share the files to your friends and family is to get the unique generated links and then send through text or email or messenger. They are not required to log in or to even have an account with the service. All they would need is to click on the link that you sent and they can already download it.

Any type of media, whether photo, video, or even documents can be shared. You can also share videos and photos from within other apps in your phone and even do so in the background while you’re browsing or doing other things in your phone. It has both a desktop and a mobile version and soon, it will also be available as Roku, Amazon, and Samsung apps as well.

You can download the Wispeo app from the Google Play Store for free. But since it’s still in beta, you might get a few bugs every once in a while.