The upcoming Winter Olympics is set to begin in almost a month’s time in PyeongChang South Korea, so it’s no surprise that Korean brands are all about the Olympics spirit in the next few weeks. Samsung has been a staunch supporter of the Olympics in general and now that it will be in their native country, they are going all out of course. They have now unveiled a special PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games Limited Edition of the Galaxy Note 8 and it will be given exclusively to around 4,000 Olympians, IOC and POCOG staff, including the Paralympic Winter Games as well.

While the specs of the Galaxy Note 8 will remain the same, you get a shiny white back glass because it’s winter after all. And you get the gold Olympic rings as well at the back, to signify the “union of five continents and unity worldwide”. The device will also have pre-loaded PyeongChang 2018 themed wallpapers as well as pre-installed apps that users will find useful not just for their respective work, duties, and competition, but also to “cultivate the utmost Olympic Games experience.”

Other than that, you get the usual specs of the Galaxy Note 8 which includes a 6.3-inch Infinity Display, its best-in-class dual cameras to capture all those memorable moments, and of course, the crowning glory of the phablet, the S-Pen, which will make it easier to write down, sketch, and add notes to your screen to keep those memories of the Winter Games in your device (and to share them to new friends as well).

Unfortunately for us Winter Olympic spectators, there are only 4,000 of these limited edition variants and they will be distributed amongst the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Olympians, as well as the staff of the International Olympics Committee and the PyeongChang Organizing Committee for the 2018 Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games (POCOG). Let’s see if Samsung will also be doing promos for those non-Olympic participants who want to get ahold of this device.

SOURCE: Samsung