Is your PC giving you grief? Keep it running like new with a lifetime license to Windows Care Genius Pro, offered at 56% off the retail price for Android Community readers. If it seems like your PC has slowed over time, you aren’t just imagining things. The fact is, computers accumulate a huge number of junk files through daily use that put a strain on system resources. Eventually, those useless files will overwhelm the PC, causing it to run slowly, become unstable, and even crash. Don’t want your PC to suffer that fate? Then protect it with Windows Care Genius Pro.

Windows Care Genius Pro offers 22 powerful features that keeps PC’s running in tip top shape. It scours your computer for useless files and deletes them so your system resources remain as fresh as possible. It runs maintenance routines on your hard drive, automatically manages your system’s registry, and it disables programs that you never use.

You can then use the software to monitor your computer’s active resources so you can identify problems — and fix them — before they become a hassle. A lifetime license to Windows Care Genius Pro lets you protect as many as three PC’s at the same time. All software updates are included, it’s available in more than 30 languages, and it’s compatible with Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, 8.1, and 10.

Got a slow and unstable PC? Breathe new life into it with a lifetime license to Windows Care Genius Pro, just $24.99 at Android Community Deals.