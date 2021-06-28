The long-anticipated Windows 11 rumor has finally hit fruition last week as Microsoft unveiled its upcoming operating system to the world. It is clear that the Microsoft Store will have the ability to bring Android apps to the ecosystem via the Amazon Appstore, but will sideloading of apps be supported? It’s an affirmative according to Miguel de Icaza (influential engineer at Microsoft). On being asked whether sideloading will be possible, Miguel in a reply tweet said a clear “Yes.”

This tweet thread is a sort of big news for developers as well as Windows users as apps that will not make it to the Amazon Appstore will ultimately be accessible via sideloaded APKs. One could expect loads of sideloaded apps to be ready for use as soon as the official version of Windows 11 is out.

Safety is going to be one concern with these sideloaded APKs but then, Windows has been dealing with pirated content for decades. Amazon Appstore for example doesn’t have the Snapchat or Apple Music version – a perfect case for users to get these apps from unsolicited sources.

Will Windows have the capability to scan all the apps, including the sideloaded ones for malicious behavior? That’s another question not clear right now, but preferably to create a safe environment it will be absolutely necessary.

Another likely possibility is the availability of paid apps for free via sideloading. This will not please developers who will showcase their apps via legal means, having put a lot of time and effort into the development.

Windows 11 needs to address these issues to keep the playing field fair for developers and users who have gotten used to cracked versions of paid software. Yes, that truth isn’t hidden from anyone, and it’ll be interesting to learn how Windows 11 will tackle sideloaded apps if they are at all permitted.