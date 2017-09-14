Wileyfox phones are still alive. Yep, the brand is still in the market. This British phone company has been working hard to deliver new devices, as well as, updates for the older models in an effort to bring consumers new mobile experiences. Wileyfox has launched the Swift 2 X earlier this year as another affordable phone. It followed the Swift and Swift 2 Plus from last year.

This Wileyfox Swift 2 X will be more attractive to the mobile market as it will come with a free Echo Dot if you buy from Amazon. That is if you’re one of the first 7,000 consumers who will buy the Wileyfox Swift 2 X phone from the e-commerce site.

Wileyfox’s Swift 2 X costs only £210 (about $278). The Echo Dot is worth $49 so it’s a nice freebie to have especially if you plan on setting up your smart home. This Echo Dot supports Alexa so you can ask questions and command some smart devices. With the Echo Dot, the Wileyfox phone becomes more interesting and even smarter. As with any smart speaker, the Echo Dot can also play music wirelessly.

The phone now runs Android Nougat 7.1.2. To review, it features a 5.2-inch Full HD screen, 32GB onboard storage, 3GB RAM, dual SIM support, and microSD card slot for memory expansion.

VIA: Pocketlint