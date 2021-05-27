Wiko smartphones have been on the right side of affordable devices. After the marginal success of Wiko Ride 2, the Wiko Ride 3 has been introduced with the intention to give CDMA-reliant customers a phone willing to remain really intact in their budget. If you’re a budget taker, in the market for a phone with a crisp display for all-day long viewing entertainment, the Wiko Ride 3 is tailored for your desire.

The smartphone is launched through Boost Mobile offering existing members’ wonderful discount on the retail price. For existing customers on Boost, the Wiko Ride 3 will be available for $34.99, which is a significant discount on the $99 retail price.

Interestingly, Boost Mobile intends to lure in more customers to its platform. To that effect, people who make a switch to Boost Mobile Expanded Data Network from a different carrier will be offered the Ride 3 free of cost.

If you were wondering about the specs and feature of the Ride 3, it comes with a 6.09-inch HD+ display and runs Android 11 out of the box. The device is powered by a modest 2.0GHz octa-core processor paired to 32GB of internal storage and 3GB of RAM.

For optics, the Wiko Ride 3 features a dual-camera array on the back with 13MP primary and 2MP secondary cameras. On the front in waterdrop notch setting is a 5MP selfie camera. The phone is powered by a 3,400mAh battery, which is good enough to see you through a day’s work.

The Wiko Ride 3 is available right away from the Boost Mobile website for $34.99. It will be available through the Boost retails stores toward the end of June and from Walmart in the US starting June 12.