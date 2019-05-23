Wiko isn’t a familiar name in America but it is a popular brand in Europe. We remember the Wiko WAX smartphone from several years ago and a new one us launching right here in the US. Wiko Mobile has started to expand in several countries and its timing is perfect just when Huawei is being completely banned in the country. Wiko Mobile is entering the US via Boost Mobile which will be releasing Wiko products exclusively. It will be the first carrier to offer the Wiko Ride as its first ever smartphone for American consumers.

Wiko phones are famous in Western Europe especially. The young consumers prefer Wiko-branded devices because of their designs and decent specs. They’re not expensive and so the new Wiko Ride is a perfect first product for the Americans.

Wiko Ride is listed with a $79.99 price tag. It boasts a 5.450inch screen, 2.0GHz quad-core processor, 16GB ROM, a microSD card slot for memory expansion, 2MP main camera, 5MP selfie shooter, and 2GB RAM. The device runs on Android 9.0 Pie out of the box so you know it’s up to date.

Boost Mobile is proud to offer Wiko Mobile products in the country. The Wiko Ride is only the first but expect more models to be released. At such price point, we have no doubt consumers will get the phone even for the simple reason of just trying and seeing what the hype is about.

Wiko Ride from Boost Mobile will be offered exclusively. There will be no contract plan available. The company will be opening headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia and Plano, Texas so you know the European brand is really expanding in the US.

Let’s see if and when Wiko will make it big in the country. It has so much potential in the already saturated low-budget market.