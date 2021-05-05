If you want to have an estimate as to how old your heart is, you may want to get a Whitings smart scale soon. The latest update to its software will bring a new cardiovascular measurement called Vascular Age which will compare your current heart health to what’s typical in your age bracket and will give you an estimate as to how what your inner heart age may be. It is not a direct way of detecting heart issues but it may give you an early warning if you maybe need to consult a doctor soon.

In case you didn’t know it yet, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. So people need to have tools available to monitor their cardiovascular health if they know they’re at risk based on their family history, lifestyle, etc. This new Vascular Age index on the Whitings smart scales is not a direct way of doing so but it will be able to determine if you’re optimum, normal, or not optimum for your chronological age.

Whitings devices calculate Pulse Wave Velocity (PWV) which can actually measure arterial stiffness. For example, the Whitings Body Cardio Scale tracks the weight variations as your heart beats and then combines it with the changes in your body’s electrical current when the blood flow reaches your feet. The time difference between the blood section by the heart and its arrival at your feet is calculated to get your PWV.

The number is then compared to the normal figures within your age bracket. The more than 80 million PWV readings that Whitings has gotten from measuring it since 2016 has been organized by age and other physical characteristics so it can compare what reading you got. The check actually just takes under 30 seconds even though the explanation may seem a little lengthy. Aside from this, the Whitings smart scale can also measure things like heart rate and of course, weight.

Existing Whitings Body Cardio and Nokia Body Cardio devices will receive the Vascular Age feature in an update rolling out while new scales will also get it out of the box. The Body Cardio scale is priced at around $149.95.