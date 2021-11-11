While there are a lot of smartwatches and fitness bands to choose from now, there are only a few really good hybrid smartwatches. Whiting’s ScanWatch is one of the better-reviewed ones that combines an analog design and a health-focused wearable. Now, finally, it has received FDA clearance for some of its health and wellness features and so it can now be purchased in the U.S. starting at $279. Aside from telling time, it is able to monitor heart rate, atrial fibrillation, blood oxygen levels, sleep, and physical activity.

Withings ScanWatch

While ScanWatch was released in Europe last year, they had to wait for FDA approval for the ECG and SpO2 measurements to be able to start sales in the U.S. The wearable’s focus is mostly on health and fitness but it also has an analog watch with the dials that you associate with traditional watches. It also has a few smart things like receiving notifications from your connected smartphone, but most of its features are focused on tracking and monitoring your body and your activities.

The hybrid device can detect atrial fibrillation through the PPG sensor and prompt you to measure your ECG. It’s not as accurate as an actual medical device, but it’s the next best thing if you don’t have one. It scans your heart rate every 10 minutes through the same sensor as well. It also has a “clinically validated” SpO2 sensor which can help monitor your oxygen levels while sleeping if you have sleep apnea. It is also able to assess your fitness levels with the V02 Max sensor.

As an activity tracker, it can automatically track things like walking, running, swimming, and can detect the distance and calories burned. It also has a training mode for up to 30 activities, measuring distance, pace, and altitude. It also has sleep monitoring (length, quality, sleep phases) and can detect floors traveled through the altimeter. It is water-resistant up to 5ATM and the battery can last up to 30 days.

ScanWatch is now available on Whiting’s website as well as on Amazon and Best Buy. The 38mm version is priced at $279 while the 42mm variant costs $299.