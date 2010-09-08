Bored of the brown or black HTC Desire or the varied hues available for the HTC Wildfire? We caught up with UK retailer The Carphone Warehouse today, and they let us in on the fact that HTC has prepped two special editions just for them.

Coming to shelves in time for the holiday season are a new, white HTC Desire and a silver HTC Wildfire. The HTC rep we spoke to said this was something of a departure for the company – usually they just prepare an initial range of colors and that’s it – but certainly we’re glad they did. The white Desire is particularly appealing, and in the absence of a white iPhone 4 we reckon there’ll be plenty of smartphone buyers keen to cross over to Android from iOS.

No word on specific availability, but the new models will be the same prices as their regular counterparts: usually from free with a new agreement.