Thanks to Google Local Guides everywhere, the information giant has been able to identify which public areas have wheelchair accessibility options. Now they are putting all this knowledge to work as you can now see wheelchair accessible routes on Google Maps for transit navigation. It is now available in select cities around the world, specifically London, Tokyo, Mexico City, Boston, and Sydney, but hopefully they will slowly expand to other places to help people who use wheelchair, crutches, and even strollers get around more conveniently.

If you’ve never used a wheelchair or know anyone who uses one, you probably never think about how difficult it is to get around some areas as not all places have accessibility areas. But now transit navigation will have the additional information as to whether or not you will be able to get around the area if you’re using wheelchairs, crutches, or strollers. They have been able to do this in part due to the information provided by local guides.

To see the “wheelchair accessible” routes, you first need to type your destination on Google Maps and then tap on the Directions icon. Choose the public transportation icon, tap on options, and you’ll see wheelchair accessible as a new route type in the Routes section. You will then see a list of possible routes that will show areas that have accessible stops, platforms, entrances, and exits.

In addition to this, Google is also gathering and updating Street View imagery of transit stations and city centers so people can preview it ahead of time before going there and check for accessibility options as well.

SOURCE: Google